New home for Morecambe Bay Foodbank

Morecambe Bay Foodbank's new home on Westgate.

The charity, which last year operated from council buildings including Salt Ayre and The Platform, gave out 38,196 emergency five day food supplies in 2020.

The foodbank was unable to work out of its previous location in the West End Community Centre due to demand and social distancing requirements.

It has also switched to a delivery model for food parcels due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will continue to deliver food to people until the end of 2021 and for as long as is needed.

The new building is much larger and the charity plans to use the space to run the foodbank and the Uniform Project which gives gently used school uniforms out to people who need them.

"We are so thrilled to be in our new space," said Annette Smith, foodbank manager. "It has been a pleasure and a privilege to work with Lancaster City Council over the past 18 months and a huge thank you goes to them and all their staff for their wonderful support and hard work.

"It's now time for us to settle into our new home, and we will continue to work in partnership with the council and other third sector organisations into the future."

"Our staff and volunteers have continued to work incredibly hard through what has been an unprecedented year. Now our trustees will be planning for the future to make sure that we can keep providing emergency assistance to people in need in our district."