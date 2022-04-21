New home birth kits help Morecambe Bay mums and midwives

Bay Hospitals Charity helped to secure the supply of Baby Lifeline Bags for use by teams working from Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland General Hospital and Furness General Hospital.

The kits, produced by the charity Baby Lifeline, contain everything a community midwife needs to give the safest and best care during home births.

Anne Wallhouse, Community Midwifery Matron for University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Trust, said: “We’re really pleased that funding has been secured for Baby Lifeline Bags for our Community Midwives.

The home birth kits will help mums under the care of Morecambe Bay midwives.

“This equipment helps our teams to be organised and efficient during a homebirth, and is also invaluable in the event of an emergency.”

The bags are divided into 11 colour-coded compartments containing everything needed for the specific stages of labour and birth, including emergencies.

Their standardised design means that midwives can find what they need quickly and easily, at all stages of the birth.

If a section of the bag is not needed it is not opened.

The Baby Lifeline Bag.

UHMBT Executive Chief Nurse, Bridget Lees, said: “This equipment will help our teams to be as organised and safe as possible to create the best experience for those who choose the home birth option.

“As well as improving the birth experience, the bags will help us to save money and be kinder to the environment by reducing the amount of unused equipment we have to throw away.”