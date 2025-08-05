New health food store to open in Lancaster city centre

At least four new jobs are to be created with the opening of a new health food shop in Lancaster.

Grape Tree is to open later this month inside the former Clintons cards in Penny Street, which closed last month.

The company, which recently announced plans to expand by opening new stores across the UK, sells a range of health foods and well-being products.

The firm says it is the "fastest growing name in health and well-being" and has more than 100 shops countrywide.

A sign in the window says the shop is currently recruiting for a store manager and sales assistants to join the team.

A spokesman for Grape Tree said: “We are delighted to be opening on Penny Street.

“We are looking forward to bringing our Grape Tree feel good food message to Lancaster and to welcoming new faces into the store.”

They confirmed the shop is due to open “later in August” and there will be “a minimum of 4-5 jobs created”.

They say they offer full training for the roles.

You can email your CV to [email protected]