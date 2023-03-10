Steven’s links to Dallam School stretch back beyond his own years at the school; his grandfather taught at Heversham Grammar School (one of the original schools from which Dallam was founded) and his father was a student at the Grammar.

After graduating from the University of York with a First Class honours degree in mathematics and statistics, Steven worked in international company head offices in both the retail and finance sectors until he decided to retrain as a mathematics teacher.

He joined the teaching staff at Dallam in 2015. Since then, Steven has held the positions of head of sixth form and deputy head, before being appointed headteacher.

Steven Henneberry. Photo: Steven Barber

“Dallam School is a fantastic place, and is very much a part of my past, present and future,” Steven said.

"I am looking to create a strong, positive community of learners, teachers and parents, working together in partnership to achieve the best possible outcomes and opportunities for all our students.

"Dallam School is a place of incredible potential and now I am in post as headteacher, we are striving to realise and release this potential for the benefit of our students and our community.”

Steven lives locally to the school with his young family and is an active member of the community, including fundraising and providing support to local groups and societies as treasurer.