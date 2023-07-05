The port’s Statutory Harbour Area includes the navigable channel of the Lune, which meanders through environmentally sensitive and protected mudflats and saltmarshes.

This makes the job of harbour master very interesting, as Carl explains: “This is a tidal port and a busy one at times.

"My focus is making sure it’s a safe place for everyone to be, including those living and working in or close to the port, the port’s staff, customers or visitors. It means being familiar with and complying with a raft of regulatory requirements.

Carl Bower, the new harbour master at Lancaster Port at Glasson Dock.

"Cooperation with different government agencies is important as well as emergency and security planning, drills and exercises.

“One of my main responsibilities is the safety of navigation.

"On a practical level I make decisions about when and where vessels come into the port, the provision of a pilot service, using crews and our pilot vessels ‘Gertrude’ and ‘Trelawney’.

“My other duties include dredging, surveying and maintaining the buoys to show the channel’s current position.

“The simplest way to describe my role is that I oversee, regulate and manage the daily operations of the port and all that involves.

"Here at Glasson Dock, we deal with vessels carrying bulk cargo, like animal feedstuffs, fertilisers and aggregates, and general cargoes to and from the Isle of Man.

“The import and export facilities provided at the port to local businesses, support up to 200 local jobs."

Carl is from Barrow-in-Furness, and has a long connection to the sea with previous generations of his family involved in shrimping, cockling and fishing.

Over the last 29 years Carl has been at Associated British Ports in Barrow, holding various positions including Class 1 Pilot unlimited which also included piloting submarines.

Carl takes over the role from Elsabe White, chief executive officer.

She said: "The harbour master is a vitally important role and we are really pleased to have Carl join us.

