New Goburrito restaurant opens in Morecambe

Posting a picture of their 'brand new, shiny Morecambe store' on Facebook, Goburrito said: "Come and have a nosey (and check out the view from the first floor.)"

Goburrito's new restaurant is in a prime position on Morecambe promenade (the former Greenwoods men store) and serves burritos, nachos, chilli specials, and more.

It is the third shop Goburrito will have - after setting up on Church Street in Lancaster 10 years ago and at Edward Roberts Court at Lancaster University around four years ago.

GoBurrito have opened their new eaterie in Morecambe.