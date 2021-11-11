New food hygiene ratings for 15 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe revealed
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Lancaster’s eating establishments, including a zero for a local takeaway, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Here, are the eight restaurants, cafes and canteens inspected and their ratings revealed:
Rated 5: Anchor Housing at Tarnbrook Court, Euston Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 27th
Rated 5: Anchor Housing at Draycombe Court, Draycombe Drive, Heysham, Lancashire; rated on October 26th
Rated 5: Barker House Farm at Cartmel West Avenue, Lancaster University, Ellel; rated on October 26th
Rated 5: The Herbarium Bar at 7 Great John Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 20th
Rated 5: ENGIE Services at Heysham 1 Power Station Heysham Power Station, Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham, Morecambe; rated on October 7th
Rated 5: Bella's Bistro and Coffee Shop at 19 Marine Road West, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on May 25th
Rated 4 Chefs Catering North West at Thurnham Hall, Lancaster Road, Thurnham, Lancashire; rated on June 7th
Rated 3: Victoria Cafe at 10 Thornton Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on June 3rd
Pubs, bars and nightclubs:
And two five star ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
Rated 5: The Morecambe Hotel at 25 Lord Street, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 28th
Rated 5: Hurley Flyer at The Hurley Flyer, Christie Way, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 21st
Takeaways:
Plus five ratings for takeaways, including a takeaway with the lowest hygiene rating:
Rated 5: Keegans at 14 Poulton Square, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 27th
Rated 5: New Boon Chinese Takeaway at Boon Chinese Takeaway, Willow Lane, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 27th
Rated 5: Latin Quarter at Unit 21 Ladies Walk Industrial Estate, Caton Road, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 19th
Rated 2: Fish and Chips at 19 Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on September 17th
Rated 0: Marvins at 19 Brock Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on June 22nd