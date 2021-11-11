New food hygiene ratings for 15 pubs, restaurants and takeaways in Lancaster and Morecambe revealed

Here, are the eight restaurants, cafes and canteens inspected and their ratings revealed:

Rated 5: Anchor Housing at Tarnbrook Court, Euston Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 27th

Rated 5: Anchor Housing at Draycombe Court, Draycombe Drive, Heysham, Lancashire; rated on October 26th

15 food establishments across Lancaster and Morecambe have been inspected in the last 6 months

Rated 5: Barker House Farm at Cartmel West Avenue, Lancaster University, Ellel; rated on October 26th

Rated 5: The Herbarium Bar at 7 Great John Street, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 20th

Rated 5: ENGIE Services at Heysham 1 Power Station Heysham Power Station, Princess Alexandra Way, Heysham, Morecambe; rated on October 7th

Rated 5: Bella's Bistro and Coffee Shop at 19 Marine Road West, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on May 25th

Rated 4 Chefs Catering North West at Thurnham Hall, Lancaster Road, Thurnham, Lancashire; rated on June 7th

Rated 3: Victoria Cafe at 10 Thornton Road, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on June 3rd

Pubs, bars and nightclubs:

And two five star ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Rated 5: The Morecambe Hotel at 25 Lord Street, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 28th

Rated 5: Hurley Flyer at The Hurley Flyer, Christie Way, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 21st

Takeaways:

Plus five ratings for takeaways, including a takeaway with the lowest hygiene rating:

Rated 5: Keegans at 14 Poulton Square, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on October 27th

Rated 5: New Boon Chinese Takeaway at Boon Chinese Takeaway, Willow Lane, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 27th

Rated 5: Latin Quarter at Unit 21 Ladies Walk Industrial Estate, Caton Road, Lancaster, Lancashire; rated on October 19th

Rated 2: Fish and Chips at 19 Yorkshire Street West, Morecambe, Lancashire; rated on September 17th