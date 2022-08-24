New figures paint 'shocking picture' of children's mental health in Morecambe Bay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children's mental health charity YoungMinds said increasing pressure at school and the impact of lockdowns during the pandemic has affected young people's mental health.

The charity described the figures as "harrowing" - especially as students receive A-level and GCSE exam results.

NHS Digital figures show 4,825 children and young people had at least one contact with mental health services in the NHS Morecambe Bay CCG area in the 12 months to May.

This was up from 4,790 in April and the most since local figures were first recorded in July 2021.

Across England, the number of children who had at least one contact with mental health services in the last year rose by 21% from 570,000 in the year to March 2021 – when national records began – to 690,000 in the year to May.

YoungMinds said the figures paint a "shocking picture" of the mental health of young people.

Olly Parker, head of external affairs, said: "The pandemic has certainly deepened the crisis in young people’s mental health, with huge disruption to students’ education, many of whom were also dealing with multiple pressures like difficult home environments, bereavement and other trauma."

Mr Parker also said schools do not have the resources to support the wellbeing of their students, who have felt particularly worried about exams since returning to school following the pandemic.

The figures also show the number of children and young people across England who were still in touch with mental health services by the end of May topped 400,000 for the first time.

Of them, around 2,615 were in Morecambe Bay – up from 1,765 in the same month last year.

The number of children still waiting for contact with mental health services nationally also reached a new high in May, when there were 460,000 open referrals.

In Morecambe Bay, some 3,835 children were waiting to be seen at the end of May after being referred by a health professional.