New extra care scheme on edge of university campus in Lancaster nears completion

The construction of a new extra care scheme in Lancaster is nearing completion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scaffolding has now been taken down, revealing a first glimpse of the new £23m project, which has been designed to blend with the surrounding buildings while offering a modern feel.

Developed by Progress Housing Group, a social housing provider based in Lancashire, St Martin’s Court will offer affordable, independent living for individuals over 55, with the option to access 24-hour on-site care when needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Built on land purchased from the University of Cumbria, the extra care scheme is located on the edge of the university campus and consists of 92 high quality one and two-bedroom apartments.

Scaffolding has now been removed at St Martin's Court in Lancaster.

The development is a major investment for the Lancaster area, with Progress Housing Group receiving support from the Affordable Homes Programme grant from Homes England and backing from Lancaster City Council.

Les Warren, executive director of development for Progress Housing Group, said: “We are thrilled to see the scheme coming together and nearing completion. This is our first extra care scheme, and we are delighted to provide homes where people can feel independent, have their own front door, and easily access 24-hour care and support when needed."

Coun Caroline Jackson, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “St Martin’s Court represents a significant step forward in our commitment to ensuring the Lancaster district is a place where people can age well and live independently for longer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s fantastic to see the vision for this development becoming reality – delivering not only high quality, affordable homes, but also vital on-site care and a strong sense of community.

An artist's impression of St Martin's Court.

"Lancaster City Council is proud to have supported this scheme, which aligns with our wider goals of promoting wellbeing, inclusion, and sustainability across the district.”

Each apartment will have generously sized rooms, a kitchen, an accessible bathroom, spacious living space, one or two bedrooms, and a Juliette balcony or patio doors. Three of the apartments will be fully wheelchair friendly.

In addition, there will also be communal lounges and entertainment areas, assisted bathing, spa bathing, a hairdressing facility, a games room, roof terraces, a laundry room, landscaped gardens, and a wide range of social opportunities for residents to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development has been delivered in line with the housing group's environmental sustainability strategy, achieving a 66% improvement on building regulation carbon reduction requirements. This has been achieved by incorporating solar panels, air source heat pumps, increased wall insulation, mechanical ventilation with heat recovery and electric car charging points.

Scaffolding surrounding St Martin's Court in Lancaster.

Two nearby existing university buildings have also been converted into one and two-bedroom apartments, which will be available for affordable rent by local people of any age.

Caddick Construction is the lead contractor for the development, with DAY Architectural LTD designing the extra care scheme. The allocation of extra care apartments will be managed in partnership with Lancaster City Council and Lancashire County Council.

More information on the scheme and how to register interest in one of the extra care apartments is available on Progress Housing Group's website at https://www.progressgroup.org.uk/find-a-home/independent-living-and-extra-care/st-martins-court/