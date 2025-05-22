New exhibition of Eric Morecambe letters opens at library

A collection of personal letters belonging to Eric Morecambe and his family have gone on display at Morecambe Library.

In January of this year an auction took place of Eric Morecambe’s personal belongings and celebrity memorabilia, including furniture, paintings and a pair of Eric’s glasses which were bought by Robbie Williams for £20,000.

Amongst the items on offer at the auction were a collection of letters, including a selection from Jimmy Hill, Sir John Mills and Barry Cryer.

Also in the collection is a letter to Eric’s wife Joan from his mother.

Some of the letters in the exhibition.

These letters are currently on display at Morecambe Library in an exhibition – 'Bring Me Sunshine: An Eric Morecambe Exhibition' – put together by David Harrop, best known for Manchester Postal Museum, which opened in 1988.

He runs several Facebook pages covering a wide range of topics including local history, war memorials and railways.

The exhibition is running until the middle of September and can be viewed during normal library opening hours.