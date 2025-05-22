New exhibition of Eric Morecambe letters opens at library
In January of this year an auction took place of Eric Morecambe’s personal belongings and celebrity memorabilia, including furniture, paintings and a pair of Eric’s glasses which were bought by Robbie Williams for £20,000.
Amongst the items on offer at the auction were a collection of letters, including a selection from Jimmy Hill, Sir John Mills and Barry Cryer.
Also in the collection is a letter to Eric’s wife Joan from his mother.
These letters are currently on display at Morecambe Library in an exhibition – 'Bring Me Sunshine: An Eric Morecambe Exhibition' – put together by David Harrop, best known for Manchester Postal Museum, which opened in 1988.
He runs several Facebook pages covering a wide range of topics including local history, war memorials and railways.
The exhibition is running until the middle of September and can be viewed during normal library opening hours.