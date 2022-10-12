New events-focused and lively 'Brewery Street' at heart of plans to transform vital part of Lancaster

A masterplan to breathe new life into the Canal Quarter area of Lancaster was unveiled at a special event which took place on Brewery Lane and at Kanteena, on Sunday, giving people the opportunity to view and comment on the proposals for the site.

The ambitious proposals include two new public squares to provide lively social spaces for events along a new Brewery Street.

A range of visuals presented at the event gave people an idea of how the masterplan aims to create a vibrant and sustainable mixed use neighbourhood with around 580 rented and private homes. The homes would have their own amenity space as well as semi-private communal areas.

Safe pedestrian and cycle friendly streets, which would provide new pedestrian access to Lancaster Canal and surrounding areas, are also part of the plan with plenty of non-residential space for business, retail, food and beverage opportunities.

Coun Gina Dowding, cabinet member for planning and place making, said: “Sunday’s event was a great opportunity to find out what people think about the proposals to regenerate this important site which has remained derelict for far too long.

“Not only does the masterplan enable us to breathe new life into this neglected area which sits close to Lancaster’s cultural, historical and leisure amenities but also enables us to provide local people and families with a much-needed source of affordable quality homes.

“If you couldn’t attend the event, I would urge people to take advantage of the further opportunity to help shape the future of this site.”

An artist's drawing from the Canal Quarter masterplan.

Lancaster’s Canal Quarter covers around six acres of land, immediately to the east of the city centre.

While the vision covers the entire site, only part of it is in the ownership of the city council.

The council is in the process of a detailed review of whether it can take a role in direct delivery of housing on part of its own land, offering properties at affordable and social rent and shared ownership.

The Canal Quarter masterplan proposes a mix of approximately 580 rentable and private homes.

It is also working with the major private land interests and key government agencies, such as Homes England, to find solutions to overcome viability challenges.

The current economic turbulence presents challenges but the masterplan is focused on bringing certainty to the desired outcome and shape of development.

It’s envisaged that sites will be brought forward in phases as funding opportunities become available and delivery arrangements settled.

Anyone who was unable to attend the event can view the masterplan, related presentations and comment on the proposals at Lancaster.gov.uk/canal-quarter. The deadline for feedback is October 28.