New Eden Project Morecambe boss lays out timeline for ambitious build

A new director for the Eden Project Morecambe has highlighted the timetable to build the seafront attraction.

John Pye, the new project director for the Morecambe scheme, was speaking at the latest Eden Project Morecambe community conversation at Morecambe Football Club this week.

It came as new images were released this week, showing how the attraction might look.

Mr Pye was appointed this spring and is based in Morecambe Town Hall. His background includes nine years as head of estates in the north for the Royal Horticultural Society, which included developing the 156-acre RHS Garden Bridgewater project in Salford, which attracted 500,000 visitors in its first year.

John Pye of Eden Project Morecambe speaks at an Eden Project community conversation event at Morecambe Football Club. Image: Robbie MacDonald

Mr Pye said: “I am so proud to be here today. I grew up in this area, 10 miles away, and went to school at Ripley. I have worked for Lancaster University and Blackpool and The Fylde College and have a strong interest in coastal projects.”

The RHS Garden Bridgewater is a modern garden at the site of the former Worsley New Hall in Salford.

Mr Pye said: “We worked with the community and turned around what was quite a deprived area. We talked to the community, kept them informed on all sorts of things from construction to employment, so I’m familiar with what people expect.

“When RHS Bridgewater opened in 2021, it far exceeded visitor expectations in the first year. We have also seen inward investment in Salford and that’s what we want with Morecambe. I will be based at Morecambe so please come to see me.”

A new image of how Eden Project Morecambe might look. Image Grimshaw/Eden Project

This summer will see completion of the concept design stage and the start of detailed designs. Site investigations are expected this autumn with some planning amendments this winter, but early on-site activity could start quite soon with utilities-linked work and fencing.

Next year, spring 2026 should bring site enabling work then the appointment of a main contractor in summer 2026 and the start of main construction work.

The new building’s ‘shell ‘ should be up by mid-2027 and major buildling work done by winter 2027. The internal fit-out will be done through 2028 with the opening in winter 2028.

A number of public questions were asked about the widespread desire to see activity on-site in Morecambe.

The Eden Project Morecambe community conversation event at Morecambe Football Club, June 2025. Image: Robbie MacDonald

Mr Pye said: “A really important question people ask is when are we going to see a digger? Well, it could be the next two months. We need to do an enabling package of work with utilities and fencing, There will be a burst of activity.”

Government reviews, the 2024 general election, rising costs and other factors had all been elements impacting the timetable, speakers said.

Mr Pye added: “The building industry is challenging at the best of times. However, we have got the design team in place, which is fantastic. There’s always a risk that we hit the unknown. I cannot promise we won’t get some horrible winters. But my aim is keep track of risks and what the community wants from this project.

“We have got to get the Eden doors open to the public as quickly as we can. At RHS Bridgewater, we delivered it on time. We had a blip with the pandemic that nobody could have predicted. But I think we can give some confidence that we can deliver.”