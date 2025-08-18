New double zipwire is officially opened in Lancaster park

Children enjoyed the new zipwire at Greaves Park, Lancaster, as the second phase of the playground was officially opened on Friday.

It was all made possible thanks to the fundraising efforts of The Friends of Greaves Park following the first phase of the playground, which was renovated in 2023.

The council’s park team provided works in kind for the Friends of Greaves Park and installed the zipwire and the council’s engagement and development team provided support.

The Friends of Greaves Park raised £10,000 for the latest phase, which included their own fundraising efforts and donations from Little Pebbles Toddler Group, Bowerham Primary and Nursey School, Ripley St Thomas CE Academy, and also via funding from Lancaster University Community Benefit Fund, Lancaster Community Wellbeing Fund, Lancashire County Council’s Members Grants and The National Lottery Community Fund.

The double zipwire was officially opened with Coun Abi Mills, chair of The Friends of Greaves Park, with Ellie Lewis and children from Bowerham Kids' Club.