New deputy lieutenant of Lancashire is appointed

Mrs Cooper, of Haslingden, Rossendale, has been involved with Scouting for the last 35 years and is currently the District Commissioner for Rossendale as well as being the centre manager at Crawshawbooth Community Association. Since 2014, she has also been a trustee for the community charity Kids in Rossendale, raising money for underprivileged children.

In 2020, Mrs Cooper was awarded the British Empire Medal in the Queen's Birthday Honours List for her services to children and young people in Rossendale.

Lord Shuttleworth said: "I am delighted that Mrs Cooper has agreed to join the Lieutenancy and will be available to support me and help with the many organisations and people with which the Lieutenancy works."

Louise Cooper.