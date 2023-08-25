New date for fun day to support charity which helps family of Morecambe two-year-old with spina bifida

The football match and fun day was being held to support a vital charity which helps the family of a Morecambe two-year-old with spina bifida.

Teddy Shaw's family has been using the Ronald McDonald House next to Manchester Children's Hospital when he needs to go in for regular treatment for issues relating to his spina bifida.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And his dad Eric is now trying to raise as much money as possible for the charity, which supports the families of children in hospital and allows them the space to stay overnight near their child.

Eric Shaw with sons Teddy and Louis.

Sadly, the charity fun day and football match at Westgate Wanderers FC had to be called off because of the weather, but has now been rearranged.

The event will now be held inside at Salt Ayre Leisure Centre on Sunday September 24 from 2-5pm.

Two-year-old Teddy has myelomeningocele spina bifida, the most serious form of the condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an independent charity, Ronald McDonald House relies on the support and generosity of volunteers, fundraisers and donors to keep thousands of families close to their sick children in hospital each year.

"We just want to raise as much awareness for the charity as we can," Eric said. "They have helped us massively and we have made friends through staying there as well.

"The charity is separate from the hospital and really relies on donations.

“We want to give something back to help them continue providing this level of love and commitment for families.”