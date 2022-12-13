The move by Aquavista also comes after talks with Thurnham with Glasson Parish Council, city councillor Sally Maddocks and county councillor Gina Dowding.

The parish council say this will go a long way in helping people to better access the area.

Marina manager Dave Lewis said: “We have listened to feedback and acted to help the local community to ensure it stays a place for all to visit and enjoy and we look forward to working with the local parish council and community in the coming years.”

Pictured from left are David McGrath and Mary Smyth from Thurnham with Glasson Parish Council, David Lewis from Aquavista and Ellel ward councillor Sally Maddocks.

Parish councillor Mary Smyth said: “Following many comments from visitors and residents, from Thurnham with Glasson Parish Council, and from County Coun Gina Dowding and ward councillor Sally Maddocks, Aquavista have installed a contactless machine which is easy to use.

"Having all worked together to get the new machine, we would all like to welcome visitors back to the car park, the village, and the surrounding area.”

Sally Maddocks, Green Party city councillor for Ellel ward, said: “Aquavista have listened to feedback from Thurnham with Glasson Parish Council and from myself and County Coun Gina Dowding and from many visitors who were unable to work the previous parking system, and have installed a contactless machine in their Glasson Dock Marina car park.