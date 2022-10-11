Delta Air Lines is partnering with TransPennine Express to bring its Air+Rail programme to the UK, connecting northern and Scottish cities to the US via Manchester Airport.

The agreement provides one booking covering both the train and flights for customers travelling from Edinburgh, Glasgow, Lancaster, Oxenholme, Preston, Newcastle, Sheffield and York to Atlanta, New York and Orlando.

“Building more Air+Rail connections into our schedule provides makes travel easier for customers on both sides of the Atlantic as we expand our UK footprint to many cities not currently served by flights operated by Delta or our European partners,” said Alain Bellemare, Delta’s president - international.

A new partnership has launched which sees Lancaster travellers able to buy a combined rail and air ticket to America. Photo by Jonny Walton

Booking through Delta’s self-service channels could not be easier.

Train segments are clearly identified throughout when selecting each city as the destination or origin, in the same way you book a flight.

Customers also have peace of mind that should disruptions occur, they will be able to travel on the next available train or flight. Delta’s Manchester flights to Atlanta, New York and Orlando are operated by Virgin Atlantic with those flying in Upper Class receiving first class rail travel.

Darren Higgins, commercial director for TransPennine Express, said: “We are thrilled to have launched this new partnership with Delta which will provide a valuable link between cities across the north of England and into Scotland with the US.

The combined air and rail ticket will make it easier and more convenient for customers, who will be able to organise their trip in a single booking.”

The travel process is also convenient; customers who have booked the Air+Rail package check in for their flight as normal; the only difference is that for the rail segment:

Customers can check in on Accesrail.com to get their boarding pass, using their Delta ticket confirmation

On the day of travel, customers arriving in Manchester from a flight will go through customs as normal and collect their bags before making their way to the train station.

