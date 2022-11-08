New collection of short stories to be launched at free event in Lancaster

Lancashire County Council commissioned 17 talented, professional authors to write 'Lancashire Stories', which delves into the area's people, places, heritage and mythology.

A total of 12,000 copies of the book will be given awayfree at local libraries, museums and archives – with an exclusive eBook version available on BorrowBox, with five additional stories, after Lancashire Day (November 27).

At least three of the authors will be present to talk about the project and read from their story at the Lancaster launch at Lancaster Castle on Wednesday, November 30, at 7pm.

Lancashire Stories book cover.

Other launch events will be held in Preston, Blackburn, Blackpool and Burnley.

Coun Peter Buckley, Cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: "There are stories that bring to life past generations and stories set in the future which relate to the places we recognise today."