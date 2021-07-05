New cohort of deacons and priests ordained into Church of England for Lancaster district

All 24 ordinands from Blackburn Diocese serving across Lancashire in Cathedral Court with the three Bishops. Photo by Sara Cuff for Blackburn Diocese

The new priests and deacons – known as ‘ordinands’ – were among 24 to be ordained at the weekend to serve in the Church of England in Lancashire.

The new Deacons in the district are Ian James McGrath, who will serve at Ellell St John, Olivia Anastasia Jane Haines, who will serve at Cockerham, Winmarleigh and Glasson, and Matteo Zambon, who will serve at Torrisholme The Ascension.

Also ordained were new Bishops - Rev Christina Isabella Walker, for Dolphinholme with Quernmore and Over Wyresdale, Rev Angela Maria Letchford, for Lancaster St Thomas, Rev Catherine Louise Haydon, for Poulton-le-Sands Holy Trinity with Morecambe St Laurence, and Rev Matthew Willian Alan Guilder, for Lancaster St Thomas .

Rt Rev Dr Jill Duff, Bishop of Lancaster, said: “Amidst the darkness of the pandemic these past 18 months, our amazing parishes have been beacons of hope for our communities, supporting the people they serve in so many creative ways.

"It is into these parishes that we will send our latest cohort of 24 Priests and Deacons to bring great glory to God as they share the good news of Jesus Christ with those they live amongst and minister to.

“As we emerge and unlock from this crisis, we will have a new commitment to the mission of God in His world and our ordinands will be at the vanguard of His work. I look forward to hearing about the many blessings He has been able to bring through them.”