The Vault Bar will open in the old HSBC/Midland bank building in Marine Road Central in the first week of July, it has been announced.

The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.

The Vault is currently recruiting for staff and anyone interested should contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thevaultbarmorecambe

The new coctail bar will open in ther former HSBC/Midland bank building. Photo: Google Street View