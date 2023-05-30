News you can trust since 1837
New cocktail bar set to open in former Morecambe bank

A new cocktail bar is to open in a former bank on Morecambe promenade.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 30th May 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 10:44 BST

The Vault Bar will open in the old HSBC/Midland bank building in Marine Road Central in the first week of July, it has been announced.

The building was most recently home to Grandma's Puppet Shop, which has moved to Pedder Street.

The Vault is currently recruiting for staff and anyone interested should contact them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thevaultbarmorecambe

The new coctail bar will open in ther former HSBC/Midland bank building. Photo: Google Street ViewThe new coctail bar will open in ther former HSBC/Midland bank building. Photo: Google Street View
HSBC closed in October 2015 after the building was home to a bank for 127 years.

