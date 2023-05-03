Slyne-with-Hest Football Club wants to build a new single storey extension to the front, side and rear of its existing changing rooms to form a clubhouse at its ground in Bottomdale Road, Slyne.

The application follows the refusal of a previous application for the same scheme last year, in order to present a more wide-ranging assessment of the development to demonstrate its compliance with local and national planning policies and its benefits to the local community.

The existing changing rooms building has been described as being "of a rather tired appearance", and has limited accommodation provided within its floor area.

The current Slyne-with-Hest FC clubhouse.

Whilst the building provides the necessary two changing rooms with showers, toilets and a referee room, there is no scope for the provision of any facilities for before or after matches such as welcoming opposing teams or officials for a drink or meal, or to offer refreshments to any spectators.

The changing rooms also do not allow for the club to host any of their own events, such as player awards and such like.

The application therefore seeks to add an extension to the western side of the existing building to allow for a seating area with a clear view of the pitch, a bar area, a kitchen and toilet facilities for guests and spectators.

The club currently plays in the Premier League of the West Lancashire Divisions, with the junior teams playing in the Lancaster and District Youth League.

The Slyne-with-Hest FC land.

A requirement of the West Lancashire League stipulates that home teams must provide substantial food and refreshments for players and officials after every fixture as part of their membership.

However, the two local pubs are unable to offer this after games on a Saturday finishing at tea-time, as this is typically their busiest period for food and drink.

Accordingly, the club needs to be able to provide their own on-site catering facilities to be able to comply with the league rules.

As part of the re-submission, the club has canvassed local opinion with a number of significant supporting letters being provided as part of the application.

This includes the parish council clerk, who said: "The Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council is willing to give its full support to the application. Although this is within the North Lancaster Green Belt area, the council is of the opinion that the sympathetic extension and improvement of the existing building would provide better amenities and not detract from the appearance of the area.

"The council is keen to support local sports organisations which provide benefit to the local community and beyond.

"It is understood that the extended club house would provide much improved facilities for changing and catering for both local and visiting teams which is a necessity for teams now in the higher leagues.

"It would also provide a much better experience and safer space for junior teams. There is also an intention that it could be hired out to other organisations and the public and used for various community events and activities.”

"In addition to the improvements to the premises there is also a proposal to extend the car parking area to provide more spaces for off road parking, taking vehicles off the narrow Bottomdale Road.

