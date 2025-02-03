New children’s hideaway at Heysham library is proving a hit

Heysham library’s latest acquisition is proving a big hit with its youngest visitors.

Little ones can now spend time in a specialist ‘sensory tent’, thanks to fundraising by Friends of Heysham Library.

Children love to get inside the small black tent in the kids’ corner of the library, and enjoy the feel of being in their own secret space.

Initially intended for children with autism or anxiety, the tent provides a soothing cave-like atmosphere, but has proved hugely popular with all children, as have the hand-held glow panels that they can use inside.

Rory (four) and Lydia (one) show their approval for the tent, along with County Coun Andrew Gardiner.

The tent and glow panels were purchased along with three large boxes of Duplo thanks to a member’s grant from County Coun Andrew Gardiner.

Coun Gardiner said: “I’m always happy to support Friends of Heysham Library. The library is a keystone of Heysham life and by providing these extras for the children, we’re encouraging the next generation to enjoy spending their time here.

“They love playing with Duplo so the new bricks and figures will fire up their imaginations, and the sensory tent is fantastic, so cosy and relaxing inside – it’s like their own little world.”

Friends of Heysham Library is a group of local volunteers who promote the library and host events throughout the year. All events are free, including refreshments, and donations made at them are used to provide additional equipment and goodies for the library.

The next event is the popular father and son ukulele duo, Pete and Dom, at 7pm on Thursday March 13. The event is free, refreshments are provided and all are welcome.