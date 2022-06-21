New chief inspector takes the helm across Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre

Ch Insp Dave Britton, who will be responsible for Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre Neighbourhood Policing and Partnerships, joined Lancashire Constabulary in 1994 and was first posted to Blackpool.

With 28 years of service within Lancashire Constabulary, 20 of them in West Division, Ch Insp Britton has worked in Response Policing, Operational Support Unit and Armed Response working from Kirkham, Blackpool and Lancaster in different roles before being promoted to sergeant at Fleetwood in 2004.

He has also been based at Lancashire Constabulary Headquarters in Hutton as a Force Incident Manager and an Armed Policing Inspector, before being promoted to Force Incident Commander (FIC) in October 2020.

Ch Insp Dave Britton.

Ch Insp Britton maintains existing links with the Lancashire Resilience Forum and is an experienced Tactical Coordinating Group Chair, which will enhance the partnership element of his role. His FIC experience gives him an understanding of force-wide policing.

He is also an experienced Tactical Firearms Commander, Post Incident Manager, Joint Emergency Service Interoperability Programme Commander and mentor.

Ch Insp Britton said: “It’s fantastic to be back in West Division serving the communities of Lancaster, Morecambe and Wyre. I am particularly looking forward to working with members of the public and building more trust and confidence within the communities.

“I would encourage people to voice their concerns through our survey tool, Lancashire Talking. This is a great way for the public to tell us what really matters to them about their community.

“Our neighbourhood teams act upon the responses, so please do take a look and fill it out.”