New chair announced for Lancaster youth charity

Escape2Make, the pioneering youth charity providing free creative opportunities for 11 to 18-year-olds in Lancaster and Morecambe, has announced that Helen Bingley will take over as chair at the end of June.

Her appointment comes at a pivotal moment, with E2M recently opening its first high street centre in Lancaster as it looks to expand its reach, build new partnerships, and secure sustainable funding.

A Lancaster-born leader with a deep passion for community-driven change, Helen’s journey reflects E2M’s ethos of opportunity for all.

Growing up in a working-class family without an indoor toilet until age 13, she embraced challenges with resilience, later returning to education as a mature student to earn multiple postgraduate degrees, including an MBA.

Helen Bingley, new chair of Escape2Make in Lancaster.

Helen brings more than 45 years of experience in the NHS, where she rose from a nurse to executive director and chief executive across several north west NHS trusts.

She has also worked with NHS England, supporting trusts through complex challenges.

Beyond healthcare, her voluntary work spans decades, leading organisations focused on mental health, education, and social impact. She is vice chair of Mind in Furness, has worked with Amnesty International, and co-founded the Abaseen Foundation, which provides healthcare and education to people in extreme poverty in northwest Pakistan.

Her dedication has earned her an OBE for voluntary services and the Abaseen Foundation a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Siobhan Collingwood, CEO of Escape2Make, said: "Helen’s inspiring personal journey, outstanding leadership, and deep commitment to

empowering communities make her a fantastic addition to E2M. Her vast experience in both the voluntary sector and public service will be invaluable as we continue to grow. I am very much looking forward to working with her to expand our impact and create more opportunities for young people in Lancaster and Morecambe.”

As part of this transition, Bill Kistler will be stepping down as chair after three years of dedicated service.

Under his leadership, E2M has grown significantly, including the establishment of its first high street centre in Lancaster. Bill will continue to support the organisation in an advisory role, focusing on securing long-term funding for E2M’s strategic growth.

His invaluable contributions have helped shape the organisation, and his continued involvement will ensure its future success.

Jenny Natusch, founder of Escape2Make, expressed her immense gratitude for the outgoing chair and excitement about this leadership transition: "Bill has been an invaluable cornerstone of our journey, and we are deeply grateful for his unwavering dedication, expertise, and the incredible energy he has poured into E2M over the past three years.

"Working with him has been a joy, and we are delighted that he will continue to support us in this new advisory role.

"At the same time, we warmly welcome Helen as our new chair, who will officially take on the role at the end of June. Her exceptional leadership, extensive experience in social impact, and strong connection to Lancaster will propel E2M to new heights.

"This marks an exciting new chapter, strengthening our ability to empower even more young people.”

Bill Kistler reflected on his time as chair, saying: “Serving as chair of E2M has been an absolute privilege, and witnessing its incredible impact on young people has been truly inspiring. I am proud of what we’ve built together and look forward to continuing to support the organisation in my new advisory role.

"With Helen stepping in as chair, I have no doubt that E2M will continue to thrive and inspire even more young people in Lancaster and Morecambe.”

Helen shared her enthusiasm for joining Escape2Make, saying: “Having just completed my year as High Sheriff of Lancashire, I have seen first-hand the incredible impact that grassroots organisations like Escape2Make can have on young people.

"I have grown up in Lancaster and Morecambe and am honoured to take on the role of chair working alongside the team to ensure that E2M continues to inspire and support the next generation in Lancaster and Morecambe and beyond.”

During her tenure as High Sheriff, Helen has been a staunch advocate for the voluntary sector, recognising the essential role charities and grassroots groups play in communities. She is passionate about giving young people the tools and opportunities to realise their potential, much like she did herself.

“Lancashire is a county full of opportunity,” she added. “My motto is ‘Carpe Diem – seize the day.’ I grew up as an ordinary girl in Lancaster, but through determination and support, I’ve been able to achieve so much. I truly believe that young people here can do the same.

"If we can inspire even one young person to dream big and believe in their future, we will have succeeded.”

Under Helen’s leadership, E2M aims to expand its reach, build stronger partnerships, and enhance its impact on young people in Lancaster and Morecambe. With her guidance, the organisation is set to thrive, helping even more young people unlock their creativity, build confidence and resilience, and look forward to brighter futures.

Escape2Make (E2M) is a charity dedicated to empowering 11 to 18-year-olds in Lancaster and Morecambe through free creative opportunities to allow them to escape from boredom, social media, loneliness, and pressures from school or home.

By offering inclusive, inspiring experiences, E2M helps young people build confidence, form connections, and contribute positively to their communities.

These activities are designed to help you create, connect, and contribute to the community.

Twice a year, E2M organises community events like festivals, cabarets, markets, and fairs. Those involved get to take part in loads of creative workshops to help bring these events to life. By the end, they’ll leave with a real sense of purpose and belonging, showcasing their talents and efforts.