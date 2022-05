Sandpipers on Arnside promenade was given a score of five out of five following an inspection on January 12.

It means that of South Lakeland's 440 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 380 (86%) have ratings of five and none of them have zero ratings.

The Food Hygiene Rating Scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online.