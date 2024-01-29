Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After complaints about the condition of the former bus shelter on the west side of the train station (platform 3), County Coun Gina Dowding established that the shelter on the Station Road forecourt is the responsibility of Avanti West Coast.

Funding for the station refurbishment did not originally include a new shelter, but Coun Dowding persuaded the station manager to lobby Avanti to get it replaced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "The ownership of bus shelters across the county is not straightforward to say the least. It can be very confusing when trying to report an issue. It therefore took me a while to establish that the bus shelter on the station forecourt is in fact owned by Avanti.

County Coun Gina Dowding at the new bus shelter outside Lancaster railway station.

"Generally speaking the responsibility for the bus shelters across the county is approximately split into thirds: Lancashire County Council owns and is responsible for approximately 750 Lancashire-wide, advertising companies, namely Clear Channel, are responsible for about a third, and the rest come under district and parish councils .

"The appalling condition of the previous bus shelter there was not just unpleasant for bus users, it was a real eye-sore, and a very unwelcoming start for visitors arriving in the city. I am so pleased that the station manager helped to convince Avanti to realise this upgrade was really important."

Most of the shelters on a core bus route (Quality Bus Route) are likely to be owned by either owned by Lancashire County Council or Clear Channel.

All of the bus stops and shelters in Lancashire which display timetable information now contain a 'Report It' sticker, which is a portal that allows members of the public to report damage or cleaning requirements of a particular asset.