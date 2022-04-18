New boutique aparthotel set for Lancaster city centre

Planning permission has been granted to FAT Properties for the change of use of the property in New Street, which was once a charity shop but has been vacant for some time.

HPA Chartered Architects, based in Castle Hill, will be restoring the layout of the building and aiding FAT Properties in its transformation of the luxury aparthotel.

There are two storeys available for the development of seven brand new rooms, as well as the inclusion of a reception and on-site residents’ café.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property in new Street, Lancaster.

As this property is a grade II listed building, HPA say they will ensure the preservation of its structure and features, in order to contribute to the high street’s prosperity whilst also retaining the site’s historical significance, dating back to the early 18th century.

Philippa and Tom Charrier established FAT Properties in 2013 after recognising a gap in the market, and have since been involved in enhancing student accommodation and well-being not only in Lancaster, but regionally across a range of locations.

This has since prompted a desire to extend their vision, regenerating the local tourist trade and community with easier short stay accessibility right in the heart of the city.

Lancaster City Council has recognised a need for city centre visitor accommodation as part of its Local Plan policy, particularly to cater for tourists, doctors, business and university visitors.