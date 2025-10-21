New boss of historic Lancaster pub announces reopening date and future vision

Popular city centre pub the Ring o’ Bells is to reopen next month – and the face behind it has revealed his excitement at what the future brings.

New landlord Liam Mulgrew – who also has the George & Dragon on St George’s Quay – said he is “very excited” by the opportunity.

Announcing the venue’s reopening date as November 28, Liam said: “The response we have had from people has been absolutely incredible.

"It just shows it’s a pub close to people’s hearts and they want to see it back open, and it’s lovely to be able to be a part of that.”

Liam said there is still a lot of work to be done behind the scenes before the grand opening.

"It’s a fantastic pub and of course everyone knows about the beautiful beer garden,” he said. “It’s an exciting opportunity but also a nervous one purely because of how many people are really passionate about the place.

"There are some big shoes to fill.

"Obviously it’s been shut for quite a few years now so we are having to start from scratch with it. There will be stuff that’s different from how you remember but we will be respectful to people’s memories.

"It’s a venue that I really can’t wait to get my teeth into.

"It’s a new chapter for the Rong o’ Bells but we are not trying to erase the past. We do have a direction we are wanting to take it in but at its heart we hope it will be somewhere that has its own community.”

Liam said events including live music and quiz nights will be held once they are up and running.

"I’ve been in hospitality since I was 18,” he said. “I love running pubs and the potential that the Ring o ‘Bells has got is amazing, and I am really excited that I get to be a part of that.”

Last November it was reported that the pub was up for sale for £450,000 freehold.

The Grade II* listed 18th century venue has planning permission for six apartments.

Plans for the regeneration of the pub were given the green light in 2022.