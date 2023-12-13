New boss appointed to lead Lancaster theatre
Chris Lawson, an accomplished arts leader, director and producer, is set to bring his wealth of experience and expertise to the Dukes when he takes up the role in January.
Returning to the north west after a decade of prior experience in the region, Chris comes to the Dukes from the Traverse Theatre in Edinburgh, where he served as the director of producing and programming.
Previously, he held the position of artistic director at Oldham Coliseum since 2018, concurrently serving as CEO from December 2022. Chris originally joined The Coliseum in 2015 as associate director and had previously held a senior leadership role at the Almeida in London.
Expressing his enthusiasm about the new role, Chris said: “I am utterly delighted to be joining the Dukes and to have the opportunity to lead this exciting next chapter. It is clear to me that the staff team at the Dukes is excellent at what they do. The importance of the organisation to the region and the potential for this to continue to grow are evident. I know the Dukes both as an artist touring work here and as an audience member. It is an honour to take up the role of CEO."
Chris has a proven track record of working across the UK and internationally, fostering strong partnerships, co-productions, and tours, as well as engaging with diverse community settings.
Chris succeeds Karen O’Neill, who left earlier this year to join HOME in Manchester as executive director.
Roddy Gauld, chair of the Dukes, said: "I am so pleased to welcome Chris Lawson to the Dukes as our next CEO. He succeeds Karen O’Neill, who did a brilliant job leading the Dukes over the last four years.
"Chris brings a fantastic reputation as a leader, producer, and director. He impressed us with his experience and his drive to connect the Dukes with communities, artists, and audiences from Lancaster and beyond.
"The trustees are sure that under his leadership, the Dukes will thrive, and we are looking forward to him starting in January."