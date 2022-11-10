Margaret’s quote is just one of many featured in a new book celebrating West End Impact, a Christian charity established in Morecambe in 2002.

Because There Is Hope showcases West End Impact’s work over 20 years and tells stories of twenty people whose lives have been changed by the charity. Each story has inspired local artists to produce the book’s unique illustrations.

West End Impact predominantly helps people suffering from hardship and crises including homelessness, poor mental health and unemployment.

West End Impact has been based in Heysham Road for 20 years.

“It’s given me a sense of safety and community, you know nobody there will judge you and they help with a lot of things,” writes Karen, one of the book’s contributors.

“They will never turn anyone away; it doesn’t matter who you are or what you have done, you never get treated any differently.”

And Rachel, once a West End Impact client, now works for them: “I was someone who felt like they had nothing to offer, had no direction and little to no hope. Now I try to share hope with everyone who comes into the building.”

Sarah is another person inspired to give a little back.

Emma Wareing's painting which is featured in the new book marking the 20th anniversary of West End Impact.

“The one thing West End Impact has taught me is it isn’t always about the financial contributions…it is about the time you give to people who need it most, which is why now I help every Christmas with cooking and serving a Christmas dinner for those, who without this, wouldn’t get one.”

Michelle, another book’s contributor, is just one of many who’ve enjoyed a Christmas meal at West End Impact.

“For Christmas dinner, Impact volunteers always go out of their way. I’ve been alone now for 10 years…it brings joy and cheers you up.”

She first sought the charity’s help as a young single mum on benefits who didn’t have enough food for her family.

Artists including Laura Jane Holdness were inspired by stories in the book to create the illustrations inside.

Another of the book’s contributors came across West End Impact by accident - literally.

Writes John: “In 2006 I was knocked over in the road and while I was in hospital for about three months, my house was set on fire in an arson attack. Impact have been with me every step of the way, supporting me, giving me advice, and helping me with my problems.”

As well as offering advice and guidance, West End Impact also assist with applying for benefits and housing, and budgeting.

They provide electricity top-ups and free use of wi-fi and a telephone too.

Artwork by Diana Heyes which features in the new book.

From their Heysham Road centre, the charity also offers courses for adults and teenagers, and a space for other weekly groups.

Since starting 20 years ago, West End Impact’s work now stretches to two shops in Yorkshire Street: The Restore and Restoration.

These shops give people the opportunity to develop skills, confidence and qualifications to with the aim of returning to work.

The antique furniture they restore and art which they produce are sold in the shops and online with proceeds supporting the charity’s work and their clients directly.

Because There Is Hope is launched on November 25 at Heysham Road (invite only) with a celebration on November 26 from 10am-3pm, open to everyone.

