The Lancaster Guardian exclusively reported in May that B&M looked set to open a new store in the former DW Gym in Morecambe.

Now posters are plastered all over the front of the store saying that it will be opening on Friday, August 26.

The former DW Gym on Hilmore Way, Morecambe, closed in 2020.

B&M have revealed the opening date of their new store in Morecambe. Picture by Michelle Blade.

B&M currently have a store in the former Woolworth’s building on Marine Road Central.