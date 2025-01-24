New average speed cameras to go live on A6 south of Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new set of average speed cameras will go live from Monday on the A6 as part of Lancashire Police’s continuing work to reduce casualties on the roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new route along the A6 starts from Galgate, just off junction 33 of the M6, and goes right the way through to the Pointer roundabout in Lancaster.

Following successful installation, formal enforcement will begin on Monday January 27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The route totals around four miles, and the speed limit varies between 30mph and 50mph. Signage is already in place to advise motorists when the speed limit changes.

The A6 between junction 33 of the M6 to the Pointer roundabout in Lancaster is covered by the cameras. Photo: Google Street View

Supt Matt Willmot, of the Specialist Operations department, said: “Speeding is one of the top five causes of serious or fatal collisions, known as the ‘fatal five’, and is something we take extremely seriously.

“Speed was identified as a major factor in incidents which have occurred along this route. By installing these cameras, we aim to ensure motorists comply with the speed limit, which will help reduce casualties.

“There are currently nine routes covered by average speed cameras in Lancashire and the results from those speak for themselves – a reduction in collisions of up to 86 per cent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points.

The introduction of the system is intended to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the speed limits, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.

Those who breach the speed limit will be given, where eligible, the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, or a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and three penalty points).

For higher speeds the matter will be referred to the magistrates’ court.