Anthony Dickens, a qualified architect and project manager with many years’ experience in the UK and overseas, including working with historic buildings, has taken the reigns of the project thanks to funding secured from the Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

Jayne McFadyen, from the cooperative’s steering group, said: “We were really encouraged by the impressive number of strong applications that we received for this post and after a thorough selection process we were delighted to offer the role to Anthony.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His many years of experience working in this sector, coupled with a genuine enthusiasm for the local music scene made him the perfect candidate.

Anthony Dickens.

“We can’t wait to get working on the next phase of the Music Co-op’s redevelopment with Anthony at the helm."

The Lancaster Music Co-op has occupied 1 Lodge Street in the city since 1985, but over the years the building has deteriorated to the point where it needs major structural repairs.

As a result, the Co-op had to move out and the building is temporarily closed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018 Lancaster City Council, owners of the building, passed a resolution which committed itself to undertaking repair work and to securing the Co-op’s future through a long-term lease, but movement has been slow.

Anthony is keen to see rapid progress and is already busy making headway.

He said:“I’m thrilled to be working on this important project. As a lover of live music and as a lifelong supporter of the local scene I, like many other Lancastrians, value the importance of the Music Co-op and what it provides for the wider community.

"I’m really excited to be joining the team that will bring this essential facility back to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancaster Music Co-op is a non-profit rehearsal facility, recording studio and music space for the music community in Lancaster and the surrounding area.

It provides equal opportunity for anyone, from any background, any age, who wants to make music at any level and in its many forms.