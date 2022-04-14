New acts confirmed for Lancaster's Highest Point Festival

Other acts added to the festival line-up, which takes place at Williamson Park, include Gina Breeze, Anton Powers, D.O.D, Ki Creighton, Tim Gallagher, Gloria, Lois, Britizen Kane, Charlie Tee, Harriet Jaxxson, Lovedose, Funkademia, Sonny Wharton, Hattie Pearson, DJ Kaitzy and Ginny Koppenhal.

The biggest open-air music festival in the region spans four days, from Thursday May 12 until Sunday May 15, and will welcome 35,000 ticket holders to a fun-filled musical weekend.

Guests can expect to see more than 100 artists across six stages over the course of the weekend, plus a premier regional street food and craft beer offering on site.

Highest Point is back in May.

Festival director Jamie Scahill said: “We can’t wait to be back at the amazing Williamson Park in May.

"This is our biggest line up and there is someone for everyone with lots of new surprises including our new beer hall style area, ‘Noktoberfest’.”

The Big Family Day Out is also back for its fourth year, with festival style activities designed for kids of all ages on the final day of the festival.

Once inside the event Hartbeeps, the original music storytellers and creators of multi-sensory play, will be running sessions all day for the young ones to enjoy, whilst Magical Story Jars provide adventure-themed crafty story creation.

There will also be dancing in the woods to disco classics, making instruments out of recycled rubbish workshop and learning to drum with the samba specialists Batala.

As well as the dedicated family activities, live music will continue on from the festival weekend on both the Main Stage and The Chris Glaba Memorial Stage for all the family to enjoy, with additional interactive activities spanning the whole of Williamson Park, plus guests will have access to Lancaster's very own butterfly house and mini zoo.

Saturday tickets are sold out, along with the two and three day ticket packages, but general release tickets for the festival are still available for Thursday and Friday via Highest Point's website here.

Tickets to The Big Family Day Out are now on sale here for £10 per adult, £5 per child (age 6-17), and kids under five free.

THURSDAY LINE UP:

Richard Ashcroft

Reverend and The Makers / The Lottery Winners / Chris Hawkins

FRIDAY LINE UP:

Clean Bandit (live)

Anton Powers / Basement Jaxx (DJ Set) / Charlie Tee / Judge Jules / Low Steppa / Lowes / Luke Una / Mimi Webb / NOT3S / SASASAS / Sigala (live) / Turno / Voltage & Slay and many more…

SATURDAY DAY LINE UP:

Kaiser Chiefs

D.O.D / Example / Funkademia / Gina Breeze / Girls Don’t Sync / Gloria / Harriet Jaxxon / Horse Meat Disco / Lyra / Lois / Mae Muller / Sub Focus (DJ Set & ID) / Shy FX / The Cuban Brothers / Tim Gallagher /Tom Zanetti / Voltage and many more…

SUNDAY - THE BIG FAMILY DAY OUT