National recognition for village pub near Lancaster that’s just perfect for a winter walk stop-off
The Silverdale Hotel was named in The Guardian's choices for 20 of the best UK pubs with bedrooms, for lunch and a winter walk.
In their guide published at the weekend, the paper said: "After a January afternoon spent watching starlings swirl over the reedbeds at RSPB Leighton Moss down the road, the family-run Silverdale is a welcoming haven.
"It’s a warm, traditional pub with real ales and a generous menu. Richard and Tom’s homemade pies might be filled with chicken, leek and mushroom one day or lamb and roast veg the next.
"There is also excellent sticky toffee pud. Come for a pint and pudding; stay for the wild pine-topped headlands on the marshy fringes of Morecambe Bay."
Family run by Richard, Caroline, Alan and Mary Binks since 2016, The Silverdale Hotel offers a very warm welcome in a traditional pub environment, a wide selection of well-kept and ever changing real ales, craft lagers and a wine list from around the world.
The hotel's website says their food is often labelled as "pub grub…but much better and much more varied" and they are proud to promote quality handmade pub food such as hand heer hattered large haddock with chunky skin on hand cut chips or homemade fish pies alongside an ever-changing daily specials board featuring fresh fish dishes, local game dishes and a Pie Of The Day.
Rooms are also available at The Silverdale Hotel should you fancy a stopover - with some being pet friendly.