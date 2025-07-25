National Gas supports sustainability at Carnforth allotments
The allotment site, which is managed by Carnforth Town Council, will benefit significantly from improved water storage and distribution.
This supports the council’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.
“We’re proud to support local initiatives like Highfield Allotments that promote sustainability, wellbeing and community spirit,” said a National Gas spokesperson. “It’s great to see our contribution making a real difference.”
The installation of the IBCs is expected in the coming weeks and will enhance the infrastructure available to growers, particularly during dry periods.
Coun Steve Richmond, chair of Carnforth Town Council’s Property & Environment Committee, said: “We are delighted to be working with National Gas on this valuable project. Their generous donation will make a real difference to the allotment holders and reflects the kind of partnership working that benefits the whole community.”