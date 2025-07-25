National Gas supports sustainability at Carnforth allotments

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 25th Jul 2025, 15:24 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
Representatives from National Gas visited Carnforth Highfield Allotments to finalise the placement of several Intermediate Bulk Containers, which the company is donating to support local sustainability efforts.

The allotment site, which is managed by Carnforth Town Council, will benefit significantly from improved water storage and distribution.

This supports the council’s ongoing commitment to environmental stewardship and community wellbeing.

“We’re proud to support local initiatives like Highfield Allotments that promote sustainability, wellbeing and community spirit,” said a National Gas spokesperson. “It’s great to see our contribution making a real difference.”

Intermediate Bulk Containers have been donated to Carnforth Allotments.

The installation of the IBCs is expected in the coming weeks and will enhance the infrastructure available to growers, particularly during dry periods.

Coun Steve Richmond, chair of Carnforth Town Council’s Property & Environment Committee, said: “We are delighted to be working with National Gas on this valuable project. Their generous donation will make a real difference to the allotment holders and reflects the kind of partnership working that benefits the whole community.”

Bob Bailey, Carnforth Town Council clerk, added: “This is a fantastic example of how businesses and local councils can come together to support sustainable, community-led projects. We’re very grateful for National Gas’s support.”

