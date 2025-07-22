National award sees Morecambe scoop £20k for community project

Morecambe has been awarded £20,000 after being named as a winner of a national award.

Visa, in partnership with the British Retail Consortium, announced Morecambe as one of the six winners of the 2025 Let’s Celebrate Towns awards, recognising it for its outstanding local initiative.

Awarded within the Connectivity category, the town will receive £20,000 for a new or ongoing community project.

The initiative is aimed at driving economic development, job creation, and an environment conducive to small business success.

Morecambe BID (Business Improvement District) manager John O'Neill and Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge collect the Visa award.

The showcase, which builds on previous years’ successes, highlights the unique qualities of UK towns and promotes positive practices for economic and community growth.

This annual initiative acknowledges the significant role of UK towns in driving local economic growth and supporting community-led initiatives.

The six towns recognised for their outstanding achievements are Ramsgate, Gosport, Morecambe, Swanley, Malton & Norton and Wallsend.

Each have demonstrated commitment to fostering local innovation, driving economic growth, and enhancing community resilience.

In 2025, the awards have focused on six categories identified as key to supporting local growth and development: High Street Transformation, Small Business Support, Future Skills, Connectivity, Circularity, and Powering Change.

Mandy Lamb, managing director, UK & Ireland, Visa, said: “We believe that when our towns thrive, the UK as a whole flourishes. Many people live and work in these vibrant communities, making it essential to invest in their growth and development.

"We are proud to highlight the resilience and innovation that define these towns, reinforcing our support for nurturing prosperity and economic opportunity across the UK.”

Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium, added: “Our collaboration with Visa highlights the dynamic role of retail in fostering thriving high streets and vibrant local economies. It is encouraging to see many of these towns embracing retail as a key pillar of their economic success. The achievements of these winning towns serve as inspiring examples of best practice."

Over the past three years, Let’s Celebrate Towns has supported 22 towns, providing a platform to spur further local development.