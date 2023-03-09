Meg – whose real name was Margaret Lake – was born in Accrington in July 1942.

She was raised in a terraced house where her grandmother taught her astrology.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Household name

File photo dated 26/08/2000 of Mystic Meg, arriving for the wedding reception of Anthea Turner and husband Grant Bovey's at the couple's Surrey home.

She studied English at the University of Leeds, and joined the News of the World as a sub-editor, eventually becoming deputy editor of its weekend colour supplement Sunday. In the 1980s she changed her name to Eileen Anderson and became the paper's regular astrologer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1994 she became a household name after appearing on the National Lottery TV show, and went on to write a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years.

Flu

Today (March 9), the newspaper reported that she had died earlier this morning after being admitted to a hospital in Paddington, London, suffering from the flu.

Her longtime agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’

“It shows what an impact she made.”

Passion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad