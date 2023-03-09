Mystic Meg: Lancashire-born astrologer dies aged 80
Lancashire-born astrologer Mystic Meg has died aged 80.
Meg – whose real name was Margaret Lake – was born in Accrington in July 1942.
She was raised in a terraced house where her grandmother taught her astrology.
Household name
She studied English at the University of Leeds, and joined the News of the World as a sub-editor, eventually becoming deputy editor of its weekend colour supplement Sunday. In the 1980s she changed her name to Eileen Anderson and became the paper's regular astrologer.
In 1994 she became a household name after appearing on the National Lottery TV show, and went on to write a horoscope column for The Sun for nearly 23 years.
Flu
Today (March 9), the newspaper reported that she had died earlier this morning after being admitted to a hospital in Paddington, London, suffering from the flu.
Her longtime agent, Dave Shapland, told The Sun: “Without any question, she was Britain’s most famous astrologer by a million miles.
“Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.
“She even became part of the English language – if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say ‘Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?’
“It shows what an impact she made.”
Passion
Meg owned a number of racehorses under the company name Mystic Meg Limited, which is based in Bedford. The horses include Astrodonna, Astroangel, and Astronova and other horses with celestial names.