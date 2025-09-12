Mystery surrounds the death of a Lancashire couple who died within a day of each other while on holiday in Turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Distraught relatives and friends are demanding answers after David Kay and Janina Acres were apparently both found unresponsive in their hotel just 24 hours apart.

The couple’s bodies have since been returned to the UK – David’s after his brother paid more than £3,000 for him to be repatriated and Janina’s after a Just Giving appeal – and their funerals have taken place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, no cause of death has been recorded and their nearest and dearest are asking ‘What Happened?’.

David Kay's brother Alan with a picture of David.

David, 71, a retired local government officer from Morecambe who was a keen sports fan, flew off with partner Janina looking for some rest and recreation in the sunshine resort of Marmaris.

But the break turned to horror as relatives heard of their fate, with no clue as to what actually happened to them.

"We are just completely in the dark,” said David’s brother Alan. “David had had four cancer operations over the years but he was fit and really looking forward to the holiday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was well travelled and had been all over watching race meetings and other sports events. He was booked on a trip to Australia later this year to see England in the Ashes.

Mystery surrounds the causes of death of Morecambe man David Kay and his partner Janina Acres, who died within a day of each other while on holiday in Turkey. David's brother Alan and sister in law Dorothy want answers as investigations into the deaths continue.

"We just don’t now what happened and there has been very little information coming through.

"There has been some speculation about suicide but why would he do that if he had paid out more than £4,000 to go on a dream trip to the Ashes in Australia?

"He was planning ahead and he and Janina had been really looking forward to the trip to Turkey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As far as we understand it, Janina was admitted to hospital over there but we are not sure what for.

Mystery surrounds the causes of death of Morecambe man David Kay and his partner Janina Acres, who died within a day of each other while on holiday in Turkey. David's brother Alan and sister in law Dorothy want answers as investigations into the deaths continue.

"The first we knew was when we got a message from David asking my wife Dorothy and I to go to his house and get his bank details, we presumed for Janina’s hospital stay, as they weren’t insured.

"We did that, but the next we heard was that David had died, and that was through a third party – Janina’s next of kin after her death – although we were listed in his passport as his next of kin.

"Imagine the shock of hearing that news.

"We tried to get answers, through the embassy and the police but we are still in the dark. I paid for the repatriation and we had the funeral in Lancaster but there is still so much we don’t know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kay was a keen sports fans who was part-owner of a racehorse.

Alan said it is understood that Janina, who had been friends with David for more than 25 years, died at the hotel the previous day following her hospital visit.

David’s funeral was held at Lancaster Crematorium on August 26 and Janina’s was at the same venue on September 4 following a Just Giving campaign to fund bringing her body home which raised more than £6,200.

Alan says the Turkish authorities have not been forthcoming with information relating to the causes of death and inquiries are still ongoing, with the family liaising with police officers at Lancaster.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Lancashire Constabulary is not investigating the tragic deaths of David Kay and Janina Acres as we do not have jurisdiction to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, we are supporting his majesty’s coroner with enquiries to establish details regarding the circumstances.

"Our thoughts are with the families at this difficult time.”

Mystery surrounds the causes of death of Morecambe man David Kay and his partner Janina Acres, who died within a day of each other while on holiday in Turkey.

A spokesman for the Lancashire Coroner said: “We can confirm that these deaths have been referred to the coroner, and inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British man and woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities”.

Generous reaction to appeal

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Janina Acres’ repatriation was funded by a Just Giving online appeal which raised more than £6,000.

It was set up by Louise Fotheringham, a friend of Janina who said in the appeal: “Janina sadly died suddenly while on holiday in Turkey and her family do not have the funds to bring her home (approx £3000).

"So, as her friends, we are hoping to raise the funds needed to get her home and hopefully a little more to give her goodbye she deserves.

If we don't succeed, Janina will be buried in Turkey in a common grave and we will never know why or how she died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have until Wednesday, August 13 or the Turkish authorities will bury her. Please give whatever you can and help us bring our friend home.”

After the target was reached, Louise said on Facebook: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has shared and/or donated.

"The response has been absolutely incredible and we continue to raise funds. Janina will be coming home over the weekend and now we will start planning a memorial she deserves.

“None of this would be happening if it wasn't for the kind and generous donations.”

‘Sports fan who was the life and soul’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Kay worked as a local government officer for Lancashire County Council up to his retirement and was in charge of the Morecambe branch of Connexions, a service which offered information, advice, and guidance to young people on health, welfare, education, and career options and was dissolved in 2010.

In his spare time – and particularly after retirement - he was a massive sports fan, as a lifelong supporter of Morecambe FC, where he held a season ticket, and a lifetime member of Lancashire County Crickey Club who he was looking forward to watching the Ashes Tests in Australia this winter.

“He also loved horse racing and held a part share in a race horse,” said his brother Alan. “He was travelled all over to watch races, including Dubai and the Kentucky Derby in the US.”

David’s friend Alan Ashurst added: “Dave was well known in the Morecambe and Lancaster area. He loved sport and was the life and soul of any gathering. He'll be sorely missed.”