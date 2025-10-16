Musicians to raise funds for Lancaster charity which supported them during traumatic period

Two Morecambe-based musicians are hosting a special night of disco music at an iconic local venue to raise funds for a charity that supported them through incredibly dark times.

Husband and wife Nanette and Russ Courtenay, who perform together as Shadowlanz, are holding an evening of disco, soul and retro tunes at The Platform, Morecambe, on Tuesday November 25 (7pm- 9pm) in aid of CancerCare and The Friends of the Platform.

CancerCare, a local charity who provides free counselling and complementary therapies to people affected by cancer and bereavement, supported Nanette and Russ following Russ’s cancer diagnosis in 2022.

Before receiving the news that Russ had small bowel cancer, the couple endured a traumatic experience when they were randomly attacked on Alexandra Road in Morecambe, not far from their home.

“It was a vicious attack that resulted in Russ being kicked in the head by a group of youths,” said Nanette. “He had to have emergency surgery to save his eyesight. We believe the trauma of the attack contributed to his cancer diagnosis.

"After his cancer treatment, he then suffered a brain haemorrhage and required treatment at three different hospitals. He’s been through a lot over the past few years.”

Both Nanette and Russ benefited from CancerCare’s services, receiving support from a Nutritional Therapist and an Alexander Technique Practitioner.

“It had all been such a shock that we both needed some support,” said Nanette. “CancerCare showed us so much kindness and love from the very start. The dietary advice helped both of us, Russ during his treatment and me as I’m diabetic. We felt supported during a real time of need and everyone was so welcoming. We wanted to give something back.”

As individuals and as Shadowlanz, the pair have appeared on TV programmes such as Top of the Pops and other shows across Holland, Ireland, Germany, Brazil and South Africa. They’ve also performed in BBC Radio sessions, at the London Palladium and at prestigious Park Lane hotels including the Hilton, Dorchester, Grosvenor and Sheraton. They’ve also held a residency in Covent Garden and performed at the Café Royal.

“We’ve built up a varied repertoire and now focus on local parties,” said Nanette. “We enjoy playing different genres, but our fundraiser will feature pop, disco, and soul. It’s not a concert as such, it’s a celebration of life, a fun night out for everyone to let their hair down. Think Donna Summer, The Weather Girls, and Chic – all the classic disco hits you love!

“We’d love people to consider coming along for their early Christmas parties; if you can’t afford to hire a venue, come and join ours!

“This is the perfect event for disco newcomers; if you’ve heard a few songs and like the sound, come and soak up the atmosphere. We’d love everyone to wear something sparkly if they can!”

For more information, contact Nanette Courtenay at [email protected]