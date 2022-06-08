Musicians of all ages & abilities wanted at Lancaster music centre

The voluntary-led Lancaster Community Music Trust, established in 1994, runs weekly sessions for a variety of groups it its centre at Lancaster Royal Grammar School.

However, as a result of its closure during the pandemic lockdowns and the reduction in music teaching in local schools, membership numbers have dropped to just over 100.

So the Trust is now making a noise about the opportunities it can offer to people of all ages and abilities but particularly young musicians who once made up 95% of members.

The wind group.

The youngest member is a six-year-old learning the violin while the oldest, a percussionist, is over 80.

Trustee, Tim Forsdick, who plays viola, violin, bassoon and recorder, said: “People of all abilities can play in our concerts and, for younger members, it’s the first time they’ve performed in public so it’s a wonderful opportunity for them.”

Members can participate in various groups and ensembles which are multi-generational as well as receive individual instrument tuition. Some go on to play in orchestras such as the Haffner.

Musical groups include a symphony orchestra, choirs, a big band, recorders, string ensembles, a wind band, guitar, chamber music and theory. The centre hopes to introduce a ukulele group soon too.

Lancaster Community Music Trust's Symphony Orchestra.

An enthusiastic member of the symphony orchestra and wind band is 80-year-old Joyce Bond who only began playing the clarinet at 70.

“I’m living proof that going to the Community Music Centre provides great opportunities. I wish I’d done it years ago,” said Joyce.

“Young members are the life blood of our organisation which provides a fantastic opportunity for musicians, of all ages, to further their skills and enjoy making music with other like-minded people.”

Forthcoming events, which are free to attend, include family concerts on July 16 and symphony concerts on July 9.

The Recorder Group.

The Centre is open 32 Saturdays every year from 9am-1.30pm and members pay a subscription to participate. Anyone interested can sample the Saturday sessions without having to commit though people are asked to email [email protected] before their visit. The Centre can also loan instruments for free.