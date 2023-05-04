News you can trust since 1837
Musical comedy direct from London's West End heads to Lancaster

An Olivier Award winning show straight from London’s West End is coming to The Dukes later this month.

By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 4th May 2023, 10:48 BST- 1 min read

Showstopper! is spontaneous musical comedy at its absolute finest. It is the first ever long-form improv show to have a full West End run and to be nominated and win an Olivier Award.

The show is a fully-realised musical created live on the spot.

The cast take suggestions from the audience for the setting and musical styles and turn them into ingenious storylines, hilarious characters and stunning song and dance numbers.

Showstopper! is coming to The Dukes.Showstopper! is coming to The Dukes.
So, whether it's a Broadway barnstormer or sophisticated Sondheim, whether it's set in an American high school, ancient Egypt or a coffee shop – if the audience suggests it, the Showstoppers will perform it!

The show has been a 'must-see' show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the past 13 years.

It will be at The Dukes on May 27.

Tickets can be booked at https://dukeslancaster.org/whats-on/theatre/showstopper-the-improvised-musical or by contacting the box office on 01524 598500.

Some of the Showstopper! cast at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018.Some of the Showstopper! cast at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2018.
