News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom

Much-loved Lancaster priest passes away at age of 80

One of the Lancaster district’s most loved and respected priests, who devoted 33 years to full-time rural ministry, has died aged 80.
By Gayle Rouncivell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Canon Roger Hamblin was vicar of Cockerham, Winmarleigh and Glasson and then vicar of Wray, Tatham, Tatham Fells, Tunstall, Melling and Leck.

He gave a total of 53 years’ faithful service to the Blackburn diocese.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His first post was as curate of St Paul’s, Scotforth, from 1970 and afterwards he was curate of Altham and Clayton-le-Moors in east Lancashire.

Most Popular

He was at Cockerham for 24 years and then Wray for nine years.

With a passion for education and small schools and as chair of governors of his local schools, Roger was vice-chairman of the National Association of Small Schools.

He was a former diocesan agricultural chaplain, a member and former chairman of Wyreside Farmers’ Club and a former member of Carnforth Round Table.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In retirement, he led services at Pilling, Eagland Hill, Stalmine, Hambleton, Out Rawcliffe and Preesall.

He leaves his wife Sylvia, son, daughter and granddaughter.

Tribute to Roger’s life was paid at his funeral by Canon Michael Everitt, former chaplain of St Martin’s College, Lancaster, and now Canon Pastor of Durham Cathedral.

In all the places Roger served, he loved God, his family and the people, said Michael.

“May you be welcomed home to the God who has been your faithful companion and of whom you have been a faithful servant for all of your life," he said.

Roger died at home in Pilling on September 5 and the funeral at St Michael’s Church, Cockerham, on September 29 was conducted by the vicar, Rev Gary Lewis.

Donations in Roger’s memory went to Cockerham, Winmarleigh, Glasson and Pilling churches.

Related topics:Lancaster