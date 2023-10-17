One of the Lancaster district’s most loved and respected priests, who devoted 33 years to full-time rural ministry, has died aged 80.

Canon Roger Hamblin was vicar of Cockerham, Winmarleigh and Glasson and then vicar of Wray, Tatham, Tatham Fells, Tunstall, Melling and Leck.

He gave a total of 53 years’ faithful service to the Blackburn diocese.

His first post was as curate of St Paul’s, Scotforth, from 1970 and afterwards he was curate of Altham and Clayton-le-Moors in east Lancashire.

He was at Cockerham for 24 years and then Wray for nine years.

With a passion for education and small schools and as chair of governors of his local schools, Roger was vice-chairman of the National Association of Small Schools.

He was a former diocesan agricultural chaplain, a member and former chairman of Wyreside Farmers’ Club and a former member of Carnforth Round Table.

In retirement, he led services at Pilling, Eagland Hill, Stalmine, Hambleton, Out Rawcliffe and Preesall.

He leaves his wife Sylvia, son, daughter and granddaughter.

Tribute to Roger’s life was paid at his funeral by Canon Michael Everitt, former chaplain of St Martin’s College, Lancaster, and now Canon Pastor of Durham Cathedral.

In all the places Roger served, he loved God, his family and the people, said Michael.

“May you be welcomed home to the God who has been your faithful companion and of whom you have been a faithful servant for all of your life," he said.

Roger died at home in Pilling on September 5 and the funeral at St Michael’s Church, Cockerham, on September 29 was conducted by the vicar, Rev Gary Lewis.