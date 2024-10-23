Much-loved Lancaster man with passion for nature passes away peacefully

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A much-loved Lancaster man who enjoyed photography, bird watching and bridge has passed away.

Malcolm Sole passed away peacefully at home in Lancaster on Tuesday October 8, Lancaster Funeral Home has announced.

Malcolm was the beloved husband of the late Daphne, a loving and much-loved father to David, a dear father-in-law to Sue, and a cherished grandfather to Hayden.

Malcolm was a great nature lover and was actively involved with the Lancaster & District Bird Watching Society.

He had a passion for photography, capturing images of birds as well as his other love, locomotives.

Malcolm was also an active member of the Lancaster Bridge Club, where he enjoyed many social times together with friends.

In honour of Malcolm’s love for nature, he will be laid to rest with a woodland burial, allowing him to return to the earth naturally, among the trees and the birds.

His funeral will take place at Dalton Woodland Burial Ground on Wednesday October 30 at noon.

Due to the natural terrain of the site and potential weather conditions, this will be a brief committal rather than a full funeral service.

Following the service, the family will continue to celebrate his life, share stories and memories at the Lancaster House Hotel from 1.30pm in the Bowland Suite.

Friends, family and associates of Malcolm are warmly invited to attend. Those wishing to attend the woodland burial are advised to wear appropriate footwear and be mindful of the uneven, possibly muddy, or slippery ground.

If you are unable to attend the burial, Malcolm’s family welcome you to join them at the celebration of life reception.

Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired can be given in memory of Malcolm to help support the work of MIND c/o the funeral director.

All enquiries to Greg Hodgkinson Independent Funeral Director, The Lancaster Funeral Home, 99 King Street, Lancaster, LA1 1RH. Telephone 01524 231900.