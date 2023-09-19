Much-loved cherry trees put housing plans at former Lancaster school on hold

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school site in Owen Road forms part of wider plans to redevelop the Mainway area of Skerton, but concerns over the future of the mature trees on the site have now delayed work on the site.

The site comprises buildings associated with the former Skerton Community High School located between Mainway and Owen Road.

The main school building closed in 2014 although two blocks have subsequently been re-occupied as Chadwick High School, which would be unaffected by the proposal.

The former Skerton High School.

The site is surrounded by predominantly residential properties other than Ryelands Park, and has extensive playing fields to the front as well as tennis courts to the east.

The access driveway from Owen Road is lined with mature cherry trees and to the front of the building there is a substantial amount of overgrown shrubs and tree planting. A single tree adjacent to the northern part of the site is subject to a Tree Preservation Order.

The site is subject to emerging redevelopment proposals, and the demolition of the redundant buildings would help accelerate site enabling works and the subsequent delivery of the new development.

This form of development would normally be dealt with under the delegated powers, but in this case has to be determined by the planning committee due to the application having been made by Lancaster City Council.

However, council officers had recommended the request be refused, saying that although the planning authority would have no objections to the demolition of the building (and the subsequent redevelopment of the site), the application failed to address matters relating to tree protection during demolition and how the site would be screened following demolition.

Given the time scales of a prior approval for demolition application and the lack of detailed information within the submission it was considered that further details were required before a decision can be made.

Councillors meeting on Monday agreed with the officers’ view, with Coun Joyce Pritchard proposing and Coun Keith Budden seconding a refusal.