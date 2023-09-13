Much-loved cherry trees could slow down housing plans at former Lancaster school
But the future of the mature cherry trees on the site could delay work on the site.
This form of development would normally be dealt with under the delegated powers, but in this case has to be determined by the planning committee due to the application having been made by Lancaster City Council.
The site comprises buildings associated with the former Skerton Community High School located between Mainway and Owen Road.
The main school building closed in 2014 although two blocks have subsequently been re-occupied as Chadwick High School, which would be unaffected by the proposal.
The site is surrounded by predominantly residential properties other than Ryelands Park, and has extensive playing fields to the front as well as tennis courts to the east.
The access driveway from Owen Road is lined with mature cherry trees and to the front of the building there is a substantial amount of overgrown shrubs and tree planting. A single tree adjacent to the northern part of the site is subject to a Tree Preservation Order.
This application seeks a determination as to whether prior approval is required for the demolition of the former Skerton High School building, caretakers house and bunker.
The site is subject to emerging redevelopment proposals, and the demolition of the redundant buildings would help accelerate site enabling works and the subsequent delivery of the new development.
However, council officers have said that although the planning authority would have no objections to the demolition of the building (and the subsequent redevelopment of the site), the submitted application fails to address matters relating to tree protection during demolition and how the site will be screened following demolition.
Given the time scales of a prior approval for demolition application and the lack of detailed information within the submission it is considered that further details are required before a decision can be made.
Councillors will have their say at Monday's committee meeting at Morecambe Town Hall.