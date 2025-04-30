MP wins £10,000 for Lancaster and Garstang Girlguiding

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancaster and Wyre MP Cat Smith has secured £10,000 for Lancaster and Garstang Girlguiding division after triumphing in a national Duolingo language-learning competition.

The competition invited MPs from across the UK to learn a new language and compete in a league table, with charity prize money for the top three finishers.

Cat Smith, who chose to learn French, beat dozens of her parliamentary colleagues to come out on top, winning a major donation for a cause close to her heart.

As a former Rainbow, Brownie, Guide and Ranger herself, Cat said: "Girlguiding played a huge part in shaping the person I am today. It gave me confidence, life skills, and lifelong friendships. I know firsthand how transformative these opportunities are for girls to become the leaders of tomorrow, and I'm delighted to give back to an organisation that continues to make such a difference in our community."

Cat Smith and Girlguiding leaders. Photo credit: Duolingo 2025

Reflecting on the competition, Cat admitted the challenge became more intense than she first expected: "While it started off as a bit of fun, staying at the top of the leaderboard quickly became quite stressful and some sleep had to be sacrificed - especially as I was also raising money for the Bay Hospitals Charity with London Marathon training! But it was absolutely worth it to win this funding for such an incredible local group."

Cat also recently ran the London Marathon and raised over £1200 for the Bay Hospitals Charity, a group which provides enhanced equipment and services for local NHS staff and patients.

The £10,000 prize will help support the work of Girlguiding in Lancaster and Garstang, providing more girls with access to activities that build confidence, resilience, and leadership skills.

Cat added: "In a time when youth services are stretched and young people face unprecedented pressures, it’s more important than ever to invest in safe, supportive spaces for them to thrive, and I'm proud to make a positive contribution locally through this prize."

Lancashire North West Girlguiding offers adventure, friendship and fun to all girls as they discover their potential.

For parents interested in enrolling their child in Girlguiding, more information is available at https://www.girlguidinglancsnorthwest.org.uk/