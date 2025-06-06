MP welcomes free school meals to 4k Morecambe children

Morecambe MP Lizzi Collinge and headteachers in the town have welcomed the Government’s newly announced expansion of free school meals to all children whose household is on Universal Credit.

The new policy, which comes into force in 2026, will impact up to 3,920 children in Morecambe and Lunesdale and up to half a million more children nationally.

The move will also lift 100,000 children across England completely out of poverty by freeing up parent’s money.

Since 2018, children have only been eligible for free school meals if their household income is less than £7,400 per year, meaning hundreds of thousands of children living in poverty has been unable to access free school

Lizzi Collinge MP with Alison Hickson, head at Sandylands Primary School.

meals.

Mrs Collinge, who was elected last year to represent Morecambe and Lunesdale, expressed delight at the move, saying: “This will help thousands of families in Morecambe and Lunesdale and shows that the Government

is committed to making life better for ordinary people. Nutritious food is essential to learning, concentration and good behaviour.

“This is just the latest step in Labour’s Plan for Change to break the unfair link between background and opportunity, including rolling out free breakfast clubs, expanding government-funded childcare to 30 hours a week for working parents and commitment to cap the number of branded school uniform items.

“It also comes on top of support for the poorest families like raising the national minimum wage, uprating benefits and supporting 700,000 families through the Fair Repayment Rate on Universal Credit deductions.”

The plan was also welcomed by headteachers, with Sandylands head Alison Hickson saying: “This is a step in the right direction. Children will benefit from having nutritious meals, enabling them to thrive. I welcome it.”

The new entitlement will apply to children in all settings where free school meals are currently delivered, including schools, school-based nurseries and Further Education settings.

The Government says it expects the majority of schools will allow parents to apply before the start of the school year 2026, by providing their National Insurance Number to check their eligibility.

The Government is also working with experts to revise the School Food Standards so every meal is the best for children’s health. Schools and local authorities will continue to receive pupil premium and home to school transport extended rights funding based on the existing free school meals threshold.