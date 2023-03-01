In Prime Minister's Questions, the Labour MP said to Mr Sunak: “Last week I met with RCN nurses. One of the biggest challenges that they face is the crumbling buildings of the Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

"Hospital bosses were promised capital funding as part of one of these, so called, 40 new hospitals back in January.

"But it’s March and they haven’t seen a penny. So how many broken hospitals and broken promises will it take for the Prime Minister to finally fix something?”

Cat Smith MP.

In response, the Prime Minister said: “We’re investing record sums in the hospital capital upgrade programme across the country. I’m very happy to make sure we are making progress on the scheme that she mentioned and that she gets the detail of that.

"But not just the 40 hospitals but 90 upgrades around the country and up to 300 community diagnostic centres and surgical hubs. This is a Government that is backing the NHS with the resources it needs.”

Afterwards, Ms Smith said: “I am disappointed that the Prime Minister does not take seriously the dire needs of the people of Lancaster and Fleetwood.