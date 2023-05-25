MP Cat Smith announces she will stand for new Lancaster and Wyre seat at next election

The independent Boundary Commission has recently completed its final consultation of new constituency boundaries across Great Britain, splitting the Labour MP’s current seat across three new constituencies, with two thirds falling in what will be the new Lancaster and Wyre area.

“I am a Lancaster lass and my roots are here,” Ms Smith said. “I have lived in the city since I was a student at Lancaster University, my son was born at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary and goes to school here in Lancaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I live, work and raise my family in the city, and I love being part of our community.

Cat Smith MP.

“Not a week goes by where I don’t enjoy a trip to Williamson Park or Fairfield with my son, knocking on doors to speak to residents, or visiting local businesses and community groups to celebrate this wonderful and diverse place.”

The Boundary Commission have determined that the town of Fleetwood will join the new Blackpool North and Fleetwood constituency, and the Lune Valley will form part of the new Morecambe seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scale Hall and Skerton areas of Lancaster, along with Garstang, Great Eccleston and other rural areas will form part of the Lancaster and Wyre constituency.

The Labour MP has been the Lancaster and Fleetwood MP since 2015, and successfully held the seat in the 2017 and 2019 general elections.

Ms Smith said “There are so many people who I will miss working closely with in Fleetwood and the Lower Lune Valley, and they are an integral part of everything that has been achieved.”

“The thing I am most proud of is my successful campaign to bring back Fleetwood’s rail link, which the Department for Transport has now agreed to fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is a massive win for the residents of Fleetwood. Getting the town back on track will have a positive impact on the employment and investment opportunities for decades to come.”

Looking to the future, Ms Smith said “Lancaster and Wyre will be an exciting constituency. The hustle and bustle of a historic and cultural city brimming with small independent businesses and a thriving higher education sector at the forefront of climate and health innovation, alongside the close-knit rural village life with renewable energy and sustainable agricultural vitality that keeps Britain powered, fed and connected by community – and all this on the doorstep of the cracking views across Morecambe Bay and the Forest of Bowland, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.”

“It’s a vision of what Britain can aspire to be when we come together and harness our potential.

"But we still face challenges. I’m determined to make sure our health services work for us by campaigning for better access to mental health care and a new Royal Lancaster Infirmary, to undo the damage our public transport and infrastructure has suffered, and to ensure our young people get the education, opportunities and jobs for the future they deserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad